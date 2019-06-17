ILLINOIS (WAND) – Lawmakers from Illinois are urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to change how it maps broadband internet service and improve access for Illinoisans in rural areas.
A letter, signed by the entirety of the Illinois Congressional Delegation, was addressed to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. It says maps outlining broadband services lack “detail, accuracy and granularity” in a way that causes some underserved areas to go without money needed to improve services. A press release from the delegation cites the FCC in saying only 61 percent of rural Illinois areas have access to fixed broadband that reaches speeds of 25 Mbps/3 Mbps.
“For example, an entire census block may be considered served even though only a single location within the block has access to fixed broadband service,” lawmakers wrote in the letter. “This misidentification could result in the denial of vital funding which could otherwise bring service to these underserved areas.”
The lawmakers argue broadband internet is a critical need for the youth – and for the economy – to close a “digital divide” they say exists between rural and urban areas in the state.
“As we work to repair and rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, we must ensure that those in rural America have access to high-quality and reliable fixed or mobile broadband,” the letter said. “In addition to developing our nation’s rural economy, broadband helps expand educational horizons for students and allows rural health providers to offer more flexible and cost-effective delivery approaches.”
The full letter is available in a PDF document attached to this story.