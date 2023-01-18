EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The first legal battle in efforts to overturn Illinois’ ban on the sale of assault style weapons is being fought in Effingham.
Attorney Tom DeVore is seeking an injunction to block the ban. He represents 862 private citizens along with four federally licensed dealers.
DeVore argued before a judge the ban violates equal protection provisions under the law. One example is under the new law active military are exempt from the ban while retired military are not.
“All we are asking him to do in the interim is to treat our clients the same as thousands of citizens who have been exempt out of this law,” DeVore stated.
An Effingham County judge indicated he will rule on the injunction request before the close of business on Friday January 20, 2023.
