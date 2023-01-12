DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill.
Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's.
The new franchise is the 15th location in the chain.
Director of Franchise Development, Jason Durnett, said that the franchise’s unique sports bar and grill concept, combining sports themes and interactive gaming, has proven to be a great fit. “We understand that competition in our industry is intense, but Hotshots brings something to the table that other sports bars cannot match,” he said. “We work hard to create a casual atmosphere and live up to our motto, ‘All the Games, All the Time’. We strive to deliver excellence and provide a fun time from the minute our customers come to see us, until they walk out the door.“
Hotshots Decatur will seat 175 guests and open sometime in the spring of this year.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.