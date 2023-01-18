FARMINGTON, Mo. (WAND) - Five inmates are on the run after escaping from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri.
The suspects were identified as Michael Wilkins, Dakota Pace, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, and Lujuan Tucker.
St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said they believe the inmates got onto the detention center's roof through a plumbing chase, a section of a building that houses pipes and vents.
Surveillance video showed the suspects stealing a gray 2009 Toyota Scion in the parking lot of the Centene Center in the Farmington Industrial Park around 7 p.m.
The vehicle had a Missouri temp tag on the rear license plate. It has no front plate.
Armstrong said Tucker, Sebastian, and McSean were being housed in St. Francois County Jail after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation & Treatment Services in Farmington.
McSean is classified as a sexual predator.
Do not approach any of the suspects if you see them. Instead, call 911 or your local police department.
