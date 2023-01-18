HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME.
Update 10:23 p.m., A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were potentially exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
AFSCME Council 31's Director of Public Affairs, Anders Lindall told WAND that on Wednesday afternoon, an inmate was in distress and that staff who responded became sickened with nausea, light-headedness, and one possible seizure.
Eighteen AFSCME members were treated at a hospital and are currently stable with some being held for observation. Testing is being done to determine which, if any, substance the employees were exposed to.
Lindall said that the union was "very concerned" by rising incidents of prison workers being exposed to dangerous substances during the course of their work. AFSCME is pushing IDOC to take smuggling and contraband more seriously.
This is a developing story and WAND News will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.