HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Preliminary testing of suspicious substances at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
A possible substance exposure occurred Wednesday afternoon that led to correctional staff and inmates receiving Narcan. AFSCME reported that 18 staff members were treated at hospitals in Hillsboro and Litchfield after experiencing feelings of nausea and light-headedness.
ISP will conduct additional testing on clothing but preliminary reports returned results of an acetaminophen/paracetamol-based nasal spray and baby powder.
Everyone involved in the incident has been discharged from the hospital.
