LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — This year, more than 35 hot air balloon pilots from across the country will gather in Lincoln to take to the skies. For the small town, it's a great opportunity to highlight all the things they offer.
"We love seeing our small business businesses succeed, especially in our downtown area because most of the businesses are locally owned," said Alice Roate, Executive Director for the Logan County Tourism Bureau. "So to see them have a great weekend and just, you know boost their sales for the year. We can't ask for anything better."
Local restaurants and bars see a dramatic increase in sales the weekend the balloons come to town. Many shift their hours around the events, or expand to outdoor seating to accommodate extra guests.
"The balloon fest weekend is our best days," said Bussy Roate Co-owner of Spirited Republic and Limerick Brewing Company. "Friday and Saturday night by far are the best of everything else we do in the year. So we look forward to this weekend, we've got extra people on staff who are ready to go."
Almost anyone can sign up for a flight on the balloons, an experience the pilots say they love to be a part of. However, with crippling heat and a storm front expected to blow through Friday night, it's not clear how many times the balloons will be able to fly.
"In the the cooler part of the balloon, the envelope, it's about 100 to 150 degrees warmer up there than it is outside," said Seth Goodman, a hot air balloon pilot. "We'll be running 200 to 250 degrees without even adding weight to our baskets tonight. So we just got to keep an eye on the temperature and also, you know, any potential storms and wind gusts."
For updates on when the balloons are launching or if they have been cancelled due to weather, visit the Balloons Over 66 Weekend Facebok page. For the weekend's schedule and information on what is available, visit the destination Logan County website.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.