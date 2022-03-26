LINCOLN, Ill (WAND) - A young author named E.G. Keith is hitting the market with a debut fantasy young adult novel. She is from Lincoln, IL. Her novel is called Havoc.
Saturday is her book launch signing event from 1-3pm at the Lincoln's Women's Club. She will sign, do a reading, and answer Q and A. Anyone is welcome to attend.
You can find her website at: https://www.egkeith.com/ for more information about the book and E.G!
Her Kindle book version is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VHWQWRX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.