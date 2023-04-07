DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Each April, agencies across the United States raise awareness about child abuse and neglect. From placing pinwheels outside to wearing blue, organizations like Macon County CASA and the Child 1st Center work to provide resources and raise awareness during the nationally recognized month.
"I think it's important to raise awareness every day, every chance we get," said Jean Dubree, Director of the Child 1st Center.
The Child 1st Center is a child advocacy center that works to advocate for children. Dubree said her organization works with child victims of sexual and serious physical abuse. In addition, she works in coordination with local law enforcement and the State's Attorney.
"We provide forensic interviews of children when there are allegations of sexual abuse or serious physical abuse, or if a child has witnessed violent crimes."
Every year, the Child 1st Center sees nearly 300 child victims of sexual and serious physical abuse.
At the end of March, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services released its report on the number of children in the state's care. More than 20,000 children are in care, 509 of them in Champaign County, 595 in Macon County, and 569 in Sangamon County.
To help with representing these children in the county, Macon County CASA has court-appointed advocates be the voices of children throughout the court proceedings. Jodi Lockwood, a CASA advocate, said throughout April it is important to raise awareness.
"People need to know that they need to speak up when they see child abuse and neglect happen."
These agencies know that these conversations are tough to have with children, which is why the Child 1st Center has resources available for parents and caretakers to use to help start the conversations about sexual abuse and prevention.
"Just like fire safety and stranger dangers, people need to talk about sex abuse cases because 98% of the time the children are close to their abuser and they know them well," said Dubree.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to talk with children about knowing good and bad secrets and what safe touching is. Dubree said to start with helping a child understand 3 adults they can talk to.
Throughout April, the local agencies in Macon County will host events to raise awareness. On Saturday, April 8 there will be a resource event at the Decatur Public Library from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more about upcoming events, click here.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.