GREEN VALLEY, Ill. (WAND) — Carpenter Dakota Mohn has discovered many interesting things in his career, but a recent find takes the cake.
While working on a home in Peoria, he found a note hidden behind a wall with a date pointing to a notch. The date was 9/29/1975.
Inside the notch was a small bottle with a handwritten note.
The note reads:
"To whoever finds this: Sept. 29, 1975 Today.
"My name is Stephanie Herron. I live here with my Mother, Father (Ernest), Becky & Valerie. Gerald Ford is President. Mrs. Lay is our neighbor. Mom is pregnant and the baby is due any day now. As far as we know, this house was made in 1872. We are remodelling [sic] the house.
"The Illinois Central Railroad is on the west side of the house. We have lived here for 8 years. My dad works for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad.
"Green Valley has about 650 people, I'm 14, Val is 16, and Becky is 12.
"I hope you have lots of happiness in this house.
"Steph. P.S. My Mother's name is Rose Herron. She is a Registered Nurse. She works at Hopedale Nursing Home. She was born in Nebraska. She is a very good mother."
Mohn said that he has found similar capsules before but nothing so detailed.
"I did not expect the names and the information provided within the note. I more so expected just a simple based note with a name and date."
When asked what he would say to Stephanie after reading her note he responded, "Thank you for sharing this piece of history. I got to take a step back in time envisioning a moment of your life."
In addition to capsules, Mohn has found ceramic dolls, old toy cars, coins, and family pictures.
