(WAND) - Central Illinois counties are outlining their plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public. Here are the counties that have sent out detailed plans.
MACON COUNTY
The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) has transitioned to Phase 1b of the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Plan. All appointments are currently taken. The health department will notify the public via media outlets and our Facebook page when more appointments are available. If you left a voicemail, they will be responding to them in the order in which they were received. Do not call again if you have already left a message. Please DO NOT arrive at the MCHD without a scheduled appointment.
The health department will be releasing information as soon as possible regarding how eligible persons can schedule an appointment. They want to be very clear that vaccine administration will be taking place over the course of several months as we work incredibly hard to vaccinate every eligible person who wishes to receive it. It will hold clinics on a regular basis and community partners will also be announcing clinics as they plan them. It will continue to work with community partners to hold clinics and vaccinate eligible individuals as quickly as possible.
The Sangamon County Department of Public Health will have indoor clinics and a drive-through operation for vaccinations. Clinics will be done seven days a week starting Jan. 6. Vaccinations will be done indoors between Jan. 6 and Jan. 15, 2021.
The county health department expects to vaccinate 300 people per day.
Health officials noted warmer weather in the spring might allow for for a faster rate of vaccinations.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine in Sangamon County, which is currently in Phase 1A of Illinois eligibility levels, can schedule an appointment through the health department website or by calling its COVID-19 hotline at (217) 321-2606 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on regular business days.
Phase 1A is limited to health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD), in partnership with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are preparing two community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Champaign County residents 75 years of age or older. The group will hold vaccination clinics January 12-14, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments are available at either community location regardless of where you receive medical care.
To register for a vaccination at the former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s Plaza located at 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign, please use one of the following methods:
- The fastest way to register is online through MyCarle.
- Log in or sign up for MyCarle at MyCarle.com.
- Scheduling is also available by calling (217) 902-6100 but you may experience a longer wait time.
- If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.
To register for a vaccination at the iHotel and Conference Center located at 1900 S. 1st Street, Champaign, use one of the following methods:
- Online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-covid1.
- Scheduling is also available by calling (217) 239-7877.
- Entrance for the clinic will be through the east wing of the iHotel and Conference Center.
- If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.
The vaccination is free but providers may charge an administrative fee which is determined by an individual’s insurance coverage.
Patients will need to wear a face covering and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Limit the number of individuals in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
Pfizer and Moderna are both a two-dose series that are 90-95 percent effective after both vaccinations with the second dose either 21 or 28 days later as directed by the manufacturer. Individuals will receive information on how to sign up for text reminders for their second dose as well as receive a vaccination record card with their return date for the second dose.
The vaccine does not contain a live virus and you cannot get COVID from the vaccine. Some people may develop side effects from their body building immunity which includes soreness at the injection site, fever, headache or body aches. Symptoms should resolve in 24-48 hours.
The body takes several weeks to build immunity so people could be infected just before receiving the vaccine or shortly after so continuing proven infection prevention measures is important. Continue to wear a mask, socially distance, wash hands frequently, and stay home if you are sick.
MORGAN COUNTY
The Morgan County Vaccine Planning Team is taking registration for residents within Morgan County who are 80 years and older for the COVID vaccination. Those who are in group 1a healthcare providers are allowed to register at this time as well.
In order to register, you must call 217-479-1817 weekdays between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm starting January 13. The registration office will be closed Saturday, 1/16 through Monday, 1/18. Pre-registration is required to obtain the vaccine. No onsite registration will be allowed.
Morgan County will offer registration for the 65 and older community by age groups within the community as more vaccine becomes available.
If you are not included in the current group, pay attention to the local media and Jacksonville/Morgan County EMA social media pages for updates.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has been working with Iroquois Memorial Hospital to distribute vaccine to Iroquois County residents in accordance with the State of Illinois Mass Vaccination Plan.
The first supply of COVID-19 vaccine receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began being distributed in the U.S. on December 14, 2020. During the initial period, referred to as Phase 1a, supplies of the vaccine are limited, and therefore allocated to health care personnel and long-term care (LTC) residents and staff.
As more vaccine becomes available additional populations will be eligible to receive it. The next phase is 1b.
Eventually, everyone who wishes to have the COVID-19 vaccine will have an opportunity to receive it.
How will you know when it is your turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? As ICPHD moves through the phases set by the State of Illinois and vaccine become available to members of the general public ICPHD will communicate availability, along with where and how to receive the vaccine, via traditional and social media outlets as well as on the ICPHD website.
FORD COUNTY
Ford County has transferred 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Gibson Area Hospital to administer to employees who qualify.
Gibson Area Hospital will continue to receive the vaccine until all Phase 1a people have received both doses.
The vaccine will be administered to Ford County in accordance with the phases outline by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice and as recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
It is not clear at this time how long Ford County will remain in Phase 1a. That depends on the quantity and frequency of vaccine deliveries and the number of eligible people who choose to be vaccinated.
When Ford County moves to Phase 1b, information will be given as to who is eligible to receive the vaccine and directions on how to register to receive one once eligible.
To register for the vaccine, call the Health Department at 217-379-9281. Your name will be put on a waiting list and you will be contacted when it is your turn to receive the vaccine.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY
The Christian County Health Department is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 years and older.
It will be held at the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville on Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The clinic will administer vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis. They have about 300 doses available for this clinic.
Health officials plan to hold a vaccine clinic once a week until more doses become available in Christian County.
COLES COUNTY
The Coles County Health Department announced hospital and non-hospital healthcare workers are receiving their vaccines.
The health department will announce when the county moves into Phase 1b.
LOGAN COUNTY
Several distribution clinics have been held for those eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1a.
Teachers will be the next to be able to receive the vaccine in Logan County.
VERMILION COUNTY
The Vermilion County Health Department said it was one of the last counties to receive initial shipments of the vaccine. It is still vaccinating healthcare workers at this time.
Officials there are hopeful people who fall into the Phase 1b group will be able to get a vaccine within the next two to three weeks, depending on demand for the vaccine amongst healthcare workers in the county.
Phase 1a healthcare personnel must call (217) 431-2662 ext. 246, 243, 2661 for an appointment.
DEWITT/PIATT BI-COUNTY
The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department is now preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the Phase 1b group.
It is not taking appointments at this time.
The health department is in the process now of preparing for the 1B group which includes those 65 and up.
More information will be provided soon.
FAYETTE COUNTY
The COVID-19 vaccine is open to people in Fayette County in Phase 1a and Phase 1b. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, correctional officers, food and agriculture employees, postal servicevice workers, manufacturing employees, grocery store employees, public transit employees, educators and support staff, daycare employees, and people 65 years of age and older.
Print and complete the form and send it through one of the following methods:
-Fax: 618-283-5038
-Email: fchdcovid@gmail.com
-Mail: Fayette County Health Department, Attn: Lacie Donaldson, 416 W. Edwards St., Vandalia, IL 62471
-Drop off: Place in a sealed envelop labeled: "COVID Vaccine Registration" and put in the box outside the front doors to the lefthand side.
MCLEAN COUNTY
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was delivered directly to McLean County the week of December 21, 2020. Vaccinations at long-term care facilities in McLean County are being done by Walgreens and CVS through a federal program.
Individuals in Phase 1a are currently eligible for the vaccine. The McLean County Health Department plans to have regular weekly vaccination clinics for Phase 1a. Other sectors and groups are planned to be vaccinated in the future. Please be patient as the McLean County Health Department will follow the guidance for priority groups provided by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) & Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Phase 1 (When supply of vaccine is limited)
- Phase 1a: Health Care Personnel & Residents from Long Term Care Facilities
- Phase 1b: Persons 65 years of age or older and essential frontline workers including first responders.
Phase 2 (When there is increased supply) Phase 2 is pending ACIP Recommendations, possible groups could include:
- Critical infrastructure employees
- People with moderate comorbid conditions
Phase 3 (Increased Supply) Phase 2 is pending ACIP recommendations, possible groups could include:
- Young adults aged 18-30
- General population
- Children (dependent upon a pediatric vaccine availability)
COVID-19 vaccine supply will increase substantially in early 2021, allowing greater distribution to the community. Recommendations for groups to focus on will broaden as vaccine becomes available, depending on characteristics of each vaccine, vaccine supply, and disease epidemiology.
