(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of two additional state-supported mass vaccination sites in Des Plaines and Quincy.
The sites will launch Thursday, March 4 and provide a combined nearly 4,000 doses per day at full capacity.
Governor Pritzker is also activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to support the Southern Seven Counties: Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac Counties.
“With our new operations in Des Plaines and Quincy, Illinois is now operating 18 state-supported mass vaccination sites in addition to the network of more than 800 vaccination locations around the state all trained on one goal: vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “One in six Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine, and as the federal government increases Illinois’ deliveries to over 100,000 a day later this month, IDPH and our 97 local health departments are prepared to meet the moment. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear their masks and stay vigilant as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
With these two new additions, there will be 18 mass vaccination sites across the state of Illinois.
This is in addition to the state’s mobile vaccination teams which are deployed statewide to reach rural and underserved communities.
Governor Pritzker has activated additional members of the Illinois National Guard to assist local health departments, as needed, in standing up the vaccination sites and to support the mobile vaccination sites.
As of March 1, there were more than 1,070 Illinois National Guard service members assisting with COVID-19 response throughout Illinois with the number of Guard members activated expected to increase as the state-assisted sites grow.
“The COVID-19 vaccine site in Des Plaines is our latest step forward in vaccinating Cook County and our most vulnerable communities,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “This new site, which is conveniently located for many residents of the northwest suburbs, will be utilized over the coming months as we progress in our program and vaccine supply increases.”
“This is an excellent example of a state, county, and regional coalition coming together to meet the needs of our residents,” said Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider. “Adams County is proud to partner with the state and take on an expanded role in providing efficient and rapid access to these lifesaving vaccines.”
“Quincy and Adams County are proud to play a part to help Illinois eradicate this virus. The Quincy mass vaccination site will be a tremendous effort with the state, county and city working in tandem to get the vaccine to those who need it the most,” said Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore.
“The Southern Illinois Mayors Association is very happy to partner with and support the efforts of Southern Seven Health, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the State of Illinois and the Governor's office with the rollout of mobile vaccination clinics in Southernmost Illinois,” said Pickneyville Mayor Robert Spencer. “There are many seniors, disabled and immobile individuals that have difficulty travelling for medical services and these clinics will be highly beneficial to those in most need."
“We look forward to working with our county, state and federal partners to bring this mass vaccination site to the city of Des Plaines,” said Des Plains Mayor Matthew Bogusz.
State Supported Mass Vaccination Sites listed below are open to all Illinois residents, who meet the current eligibility requirements and have an appointment through the local health department.
Location
Address
Appointment
Doses capability at full capacity
Now Open
Tinley Park Convention Center
18451
2,160
Now Open
North Riverside Health Center
1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside IL
270
Now Open
Morton East School Base Clinic
2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero IL
270
Now Open
Robbins Health Center
13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins IL
135
Now Open
Cottage Grove Health Center
1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights IL
135
Now Open
Blue Island Health Center
12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island IL
270
Now Open
Arlington Heights Health Center
3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights IL
270
Now Open
Triton College
2000 5thAve., River Grove IL
540
Now Open
South Suburban College
15800 State St., South Holland IL
540
Now Open
Thornton Fractional South High School
18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL 60438
270
Now Open
Orr Building
Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
http://www.SCDPH.org
1620
Now Open
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
1080
Now Open
Banterra Center
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
540
Now Open
Carbondale Civic Center
Carbondale IL
540
Now Open
Winnebago County
1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
1350
Now Open
Gateway Convention Center
1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
1350
Mar. 4
Former K-Mart
1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
1,890
Oakley Lindsey Center
300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
2,100
Mar 10
United Center
1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
6,000
