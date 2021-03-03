Vaccine Generic

(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of two additional state-supported mass vaccination sites in Des Plaines and Quincy.

The sites will launch Thursday, March 4 and provide a combined nearly 4,000 doses per day at full capacity.

Governor Pritzker is also activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to support the Southern Seven Counties: Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac Counties. 

“With our new operations in Des Plaines and Quincy, Illinois is now operating 18 state-supported mass vaccination sites in addition to the network of more than 800 vaccination locations around the state all trained on one goal: vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “One in six Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine, and as the federal government increases Illinois’ deliveries to over 100,000 a day later this month, IDPH and our 97 local health departments are prepared to meet the moment. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear their masks and stay vigilant as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.” 

With these two new additions, there will be 18 mass vaccination sites across the state of Illinois.

This is in addition to the state’s mobile vaccination teams which are deployed statewide to reach rural and underserved communities.

Governor Pritzker has activated additional members of the Illinois National Guard to assist local health departments, as needed, in standing up the vaccination sites and to support the mobile vaccination sites.

As of March 1, there were more than 1,070 Illinois National Guard service members assisting with COVID-19 response throughout Illinois with the number of Guard members activated expected to increase as the state-assisted sites grow. 

“The COVID-19 vaccine site in Des Plaines is our latest step forward in vaccinating Cook County and our most vulnerable communities,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “This new site, which is conveniently located for many residents of the northwest suburbs, will be utilized over the coming months as we progress in our program and vaccine supply increases.”

“This is an excellent example of a state, county, and regional coalition coming together to meet the needs of our residents,” said Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider.  “Adams County is proud to partner with the state and take on an expanded role in providing efficient and rapid access to these lifesaving vaccines.”

“Quincy and Adams County are proud to play a part to help Illinois eradicate this virus. The Quincy mass vaccination site will be a tremendous effort with the state, county and city working in tandem to get the vaccine to those who need it the most,” said Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore.

“The Southern Illinois Mayors Association is very happy to partner with and support the efforts of Southern Seven Health, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the State of Illinois and the Governor's office with the rollout of mobile vaccination clinics in Southernmost Illinois,” said Pickneyville Mayor Robert Spencer.  “There are many seniors, disabled and immobile individuals that have difficulty travelling for medical services and these clinics will be highly beneficial to those in most need."

“We look forward to working with our county, state and federal partners to bring this mass vaccination site to the city of Des Plaines,” said Des Plains Mayor Matthew Bogusz.

State Supported Mass Vaccination Sites listed below are open to all Illinois residents, who meet the current eligibility requirements and have an appointment through the local health department.

Opens

Location

Address

Appointment

Doses capability at full capacity

Now Open

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 
Convention Center Drive

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

2,160

Now Open

North Riverside Health Center

1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

270

Now Open

Morton East School Base Clinic

2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

270

Now Open

Robbins Health Center

13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

135

Now Open

Cottage Grove Health Center

1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

135

Now Open

Blue Island Health Center

12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

270

Now Open

Arlington Heights Health Center

3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

270

Now Open

Triton College

2000 5thAve., River Grove IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

540

Now Open

South Suburban College

15800 State St., South Holland IL

 

 

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

540

Now Open

Thornton Fractional South High School

18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL 60438

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

270

Now Open

Orr Building

 

Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL

http://www.SCDPH.org
(217) 210-8801

1620

Now Open

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL

 

 

https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department

 

1080

Now Open

Banterra Center

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL

http://www.jchdonline.org/.

 

540

Now Open

Carbondale Civic Center

Carbondale IL

http://www.jchdonline.org/.

540

Now Open

Winnebago County

1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL

https://www.wchd.org/

 

 

1350

Now Open

Gateway Convention Center

1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL

https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php

 

1350

Mar. 4

Former K-Mart

1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

1,890

Mar 4

Oakley Lindsey Center

300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL

https://www.adamscountytogether.com/

 

2,100

Mar 10

United Center

1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL

https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL

 

6,000

