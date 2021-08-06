DECATUR, IL (WAND)- Keeping a legacy alive. A local cake store not only has new owners, but a new location coming soon to Decatur.
After the former owner of the Cake Lady, Sue Clark, unexpectedly passed last year new owners wanted to step in to save the business. Jenny Michels and her family is taking over Cake Lady Supply Store, a baking supply shop. The new location will be 160 West Wood Street. Jenny said Clark's family was touched by their generosity.
"They were happy," said Jenny Michels, "they were happy, there was tears of happiness I think just to carry on their mom's legacy in Decatur and I think it was a good thing for them and happy to hear us want to do it so."
Cake Lady Supply Store plans to open early September. To follow along with the progress find them on Facebook.
