DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gary Spates considers some of his customers as family at the Waterfront Cafe.
Located at the intersection of South 22nd and East Cantrell streets, Waterfront Cafe is a staple when it comes to southern cooking and hospitality, according to Spates.
"We've got some of the best catfish, wings, walleye and fried bologna."
Established nearly two years ago, Spates said the goal wasn't starting a restaurant, but his kids encouraged him to get behind the grill and show central Illinois his cooking.
"I have a passion for anything I get involved in, because I want to be the best I can."
With a lot of hard work and some help from mentors in the community, Spates was able to get Waterfront Cafe up and going.
"When they say blood, sweat and tears - there wasn't blood but there was a lot of sweat to go into this business."
Spates said since opening day, he's been at Waterfront Cafe every day, because that's how much he cares and wants his business to prosper and grow.
"You are married to the business," he explained. "You will spend more time in the business than you will with your family because you are here everyday."
He hopes other's in the community can look at Waterfront Cafe and better understand that anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself.
"Do not settle for less, settle for the best and just constantly move forward. You can't be deterred because you encounter a bump in the road, it's just another obstacle you have to overcome and that's life within itself."
Spates' future plans are to expand his kitchen and add a porch.
Waterfront Cafe is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday's closed. On Thursday's here is karaoke night.