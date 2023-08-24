SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Amidst recruiting issues and struggles to make connections with younger generations, both the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Sheriff are kicking off Explorer Programs.
The Springfield Police Department Explorer program is open to any 14 to 18- year old. The Sangamon County Sheriff Explorer Program is open to Sangamon County residents between 14 and 20 years of age.
The programs allow young adults to witness several aspects of traditional law enforcement jobs.
"We'll do things like traffic stops, community engagement, crime scene investigation, physical fitness, and firearm safety," said Springfield Police Officer Matthew Torres. "While Explorers are not actually sworn police officers, there is an opportunity for them to be right along with us actually patrolling the streets."
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the program also allows Explorers to build relationships with officers and ask them questions about different parts of the job. He says it can make participants more comfortable interacting with officers.
"We're going to let them experience a traffic stop from both a driver position and an officer position," said Sheriff Campbell. "So they are going to understand that even the simple act of a traffic stop can be dangerous and what to do if they are the driver."
These programs also allow the department to connect with younger members of the community in positive ways. Through the program they learn what officers have to go through in different situations.
"We're going to take them over to the Virtual Training Facility and let them experience standing in a police officer shoes, and determining whether they should be a shoot or not shoot situation and see how difficult that is," said Sheriff Campbell.
To apply for the Sangamon County Sheriff Explorer program, click here. The application for the Springfield Police Department will be available online at a later date, but questions can be directed to Officer Torres at matthew.torres@springfield.il.us
