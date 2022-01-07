VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WAND) : A local nature preserve is expanding by 60 acres thanks to an East Central Illinois family.
Grand Prairie Friends owns, preserves and restores natural spaces all across East Central Illinois. The Edna Burnett Land and Water Reserve is growing from 20 to 80 acres. After the passing of Edna Burnett’s son, Ralph Burnett, in 2021, the Burnett family decided to sell the rest 60 acres of the natural space.
Sarah Livesay, Grand Prairie Friends Director, says the family is continue their legacy by expanding the nature preserve. She tells WAND, “We purchased the additional 60 acres and right now it’s fallow fields and it will soon receive a cover crop and we’ll plant 22,000 trees in March.” She says, “We have our work cut out for us but we invite the public to come watch how this transformation happens during the spring, it’s very exciting.”
The nature preserve is open due to dawn.
Here are the directions to the preserve;
IL 130 south from Urbana for 14 miles to 200N. West 1 mile on 200N to 1500E. South on 1500E one mile to 100N. West on 100N ¼ mile. Park along road east of bridge. Property is north.
ADDRESS:
1466-1498 County Road 100 N, Tolono, IL 61880
Lat: 39.894239 Long: -88.184042
To learn more, go to their website.
