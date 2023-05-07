DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Treleane Smith lives her dream by helping others pursue theirs. That's why she spends four days a month in this storage room at the Empowerment Opportunity Center.
"The first moment I walked in the door, I felt a sense of 'this is where I wanted to be,'" she said.
On the second and fourth Tuesday and Thursday of each month, she's in the pantry with her team handing out critical supplies to people in need. Those supplies range from soap to toothpaste to laundry detergent.
"Everybody is struggling to make ends meet," Smith said. "When you have these things, it really bridges the gap for the people who are struggling — low income families who don't have basic essentials."
Lindsey Binkley, one of the community service specialists on Smith's team, agrees.
"All of these items are not covered on SNAP," Binkley said. "A lot of times, [families] are debating on food or cleaning and hygiene products."
Acquiring those items can be costly — especially with inflation. But donations — like the recent one from Land of Lincoln Credit Union — power the pantry's empowerment.
"Our whole purpose — why we exist — is to help our community succeed," said Cayla Hittmeier, chief marketing officer for LLCU.
Each client helped is one more family who will be able to direct the money toward more pressing needs.
"It's bittersweet because you hate to see someone in that situation," Binkley said. "But then when we're able to help them and see the relief and reward on their face, it's so rewarding."
Smith sees that reward too and hopes the community will continue to build on its previous support.
"Helping people serving the community, that's the best part for me, knowing I'm helping a family in need," she said.
