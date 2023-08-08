DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's National Pickleball Day!
The game is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, according to USA Pickleball Association.
Pickleball is a mix of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, was created on Bainbridge Island in 1965.
"It's come into the Midwest very strong. We have people in our community that play semi-competitively and even travel across the state," said Dominic Santomassimo, Chief Executive Officer of the Decatur Family YMCA.
The game is played with a paddle, plastic pickleball, and a net. Players volley back and forth, only scoring points on their serves. A standard pickleball game is played to 11 and must be won by two points.
"It's easy to start. You do not have to be athletic to play it," said John Daum, who's been playing for 20 years.
The Decatur Family YMCA offers opportunities for people to play, click here to learn more.
