DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A unique fundraising event will take place at Sliderz Bar & Grill this Sunday.
The Prodigy Project's Sliderz Showdown will feature family friendly professional wrestling with proceeds going to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Cameron Cooper, who wrestles under the name "The Prodigy CMC", is a Decatur-born professional wrestler who performs with local companies such as Zero1 USA. Cooper said that he has previously performed at other wrestling fundraisers and that St. Jude has always had a special place in his heart.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.
"I'm going to be hosting the charity event at Sliderz Bar & Grill, with all proceeds going towards St. Jude," said Cooper. "There will be a night full of professional wrestling action, food, drinks, music, and more, so it is going to be a fun night for everyone involved!"
More information about the event can be found here.
