DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) has called for a special session to discuss suspending the motor fuel tax and addressing the SAFE-T Act.
The Illinois General Assembly is not scheduled to return to work until November 15 but Caulkins is calling for immediate action and urging lawmakers to return to Springfield.
“Instead of giving criminals a financial break with no cash bail, how about we give taxpayers a break at the pump and suspend the motor fuel tax,” said Rep. Caulkins in an announcement on Thursday. “We were elected to represent our constituents, we need to get back to work and address the important issues facing the state. Suspending the gas tax and eliminating no cash bail for criminals are two pressing issues that need to be fixed.”
Caulkins co-sponsored legislation (HB 4497, HB 4499, and HR 598) to repeal the SAFE-T Act.
Rep. Caulkins added, “Once the SAFE-T Act goes into full effect, this will severely put the safety of our communities at risk as criminals will be put back on the street within hours of being arrested. The longer we wait, the harder it’s going to be on our judicial system as this law creates a lot of uncertainty. The legislature needs to get this done sooner than later. Waiting until after the election is not a good option.”
Caulkins is the latest lawmaker to address the SAFE-T Act.
