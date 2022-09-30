SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) — Moultrie County State's Attorney, Tracy Weaver, has filed an injunction against the SAFE-T Act just days after Vermilion County State's Attorney, Jacqueline M. Lacy, did the same.
Weaver expressed concern with the new pre-trial detention rules in the press release announcing her suit that was filed on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois. The law suit names Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul as Defendants.
The SAFE-T Act, which stands for Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, has been a focus for lawmakers across both sides of the aisle. State Senator Scott Bennett filed Senate Bill 4228 on Monday in an effort to clarify the language used in the provisions of the act.
The SAFE-T Act is currently planned to go into effect January 1, 2023.
