DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local woman is going above and beyond to provide diapers and other essentials to people in need.
Laura Cunningham started handing out diapers to mothers in need at Garfield Park in Decatur. She then expanded that effort to Just For You, a second-hand Decatur store.
Anyone in need can come and get supplies.
"I saw on the news last month that there was a shortage of diapers and the prices are skyrocketing," Cunningham said. "So, the Lord put on my mind about nine months ago to do this, and I'm just trying to be obedient."
Adult diapers are also available at the store. Cunningham is giving away free hats and gloves as well during the winter months.
Just For You can be found in Suite F at 2645 N. Oakland Ave. It is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
