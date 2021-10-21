DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Afghan Welcome Home Project is actively recruiting sponsors for Afghan refugees looking to resettle in Decatur.
Susan Montgomery is the project’s director. She knows first hand the generational impacts that come from having a fresh start in a new country. Her mother immigrated to the U.S. from Germany after World War II. Now, she’s paying it forward, helping resettle Afghan refugees.
"Afghanis had a one-way ticket to the United States, they can't come back home. So they have the motivation to come here and succeed and do well,” Montgomery explained.
Now, Montgomery, her sister and niece, who is also a veteran, helped coordinate with the Department of Defense to bring five families to Decatur.
"We just want to have them adjust, and adjust well. It's not going to be a 30 day fix,” Montgomery explained.
Kathryn Bondurant is hoping to be one of these sponsors to help a family in need.
"We have very different cultures, but I think our hearts are very much with them, and what they're going though,” Bondurant, a member of First Presbyterian explained. She hopes to be a guide for families as they learn to navigate things like finding a job - even getting around the grocery store.
"Reaching out with love and caring, hopefully a smiling face and a caring attitude,” Bondurant said.
This kind of ministry is nothing new for First Presbyterian Church. Members of the parish have sponsored families from the Philippines, Hungary, Cuba, even Vietnam.
"It's in this church's blood to reach out and help wherever we can. We feel it's a strong calling Christ has for us,” Pastor Jean Wollenberg told WAND News.
Sponsors may be asked to provide space for members of families to live, or financial support to go toward rent. Others may help set up cellphones and computers, drop off groceries, or assist refugees in finding somewhere to work.
Neighbors hope whatever the role, they can offer a warm welcome to the Soy City.
Click here to find out how to donate or sign up to be a sponsor.
