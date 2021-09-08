DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — University of Illinois Extension is partnering with Lockhart's Barber College to offer free barber lessons to middle and high schoolers.
4-H Barbering 101 is a free monthly program that will be hosted by Brandon Kraus, owner of Lockhart's Barber College.
The first session will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, at Lockhart's Barber College, 1624 S. Taylorville Rd, in Decatur.
"It's been exciting to collaborate with Brandon Kraus and Lockhart's Barber College to create this monthly barbering tutorial series for middle and high school students," says 4-H Program Coordinator Charles Young. "Youth will learn barbering skills, techniques, how profitable being a licensed barber can be, and more."
4-H Barbering 101 is free, but pre-registration is required. Register by September 30 at go.illinois.edu/Barbering101 or call 217.877. 6042.
