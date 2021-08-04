LODA, Ill. (WAND) - A home in Loda was heavily damaged in a Wednesday morning fire.
The News-Gazette reports the fire affected a 1.5 story frame house located in the 200 block of West Jackson Street. Fire Chief Harold Ecker described the home as "not livable."
Crews responded at 6:10 a.m. to the scene. When they arrived, the east side of the building was "totally involved," according to Ecker.
There was nobody home. One person normally lives in the house.
A state fire marshal's office investigator responded.
The fire started in the area of the gas meter, Ecker noted. He said an initial cause is unknown.
Firefighters were on the scene for close to two hours. Mutual aid came from the Buckley and Paxton fire departments.
The response included a total of 25 firefighters and nine trucks.
