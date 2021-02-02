LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Logan County has announced a Feb. 5 vaccine clinic, which will be held at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
The clinic is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. It will be for those in Phase 1A and 1B priority groups. Participants must live or work in Logan County. Pre-registration is required.
Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Phase 1B includes frontline essential workers and Logan County residents who are 65 and older.
Logan County defines frontline essential workers as including, but not limited to: first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and shelter and day care staff.
To make a required appointment, visit this link and go to the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic banner near the top of the page.
Officials are opening registration at noon on, Wednesday, Feb. 3. If online registration isn't possible, patients can call (217)605-6500. The call will go to a voicemail and a clinic employee will return the call to schedule an appointment.
People who receive a first dose vaccine needs to be available 21 to 28 days later for a second dose.
Participants are reminded to do the following:
- Bring driver’s license or another form of identification.
- Wear appropriate clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm.
- Arrive no more than 5 minutes before scheduled appointment time, and enter through the designated “COVID-19 Vaccination Entrance” doors at the front of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
- You must remain at the clinic for 15 to 30 minutes after the vaccination for monitoring.
- Support persons may be asked to wait in their vehicle. If needed, assistance will be provided by vaccination clinic employees.
- Participants will receive a COVID-19 vaccination card. Participants must keep this card to bring with them to their second vaccination.
- Anyone arriving more than 30 minutes after their scheduled appointment might not be able to receive vaccine on this date.
ALMH officials will keep partnering with the Logan County Department of Public Health for future clinics. Officials said those clinics will be announced by local media and shared on social media channels for Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the Logan County Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.