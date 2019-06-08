Logan Correctional Center honors Allissa Martin

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday, June 8, hundreds of friends, family, and coworkers spent their day honoring Allissa Martin.
Allissa Martin was only 27-years-old before her life was taken from her. However, instead of remembering how she passed, this weekend they chose to remember how she lived.
Allissa Martin worked at the Logan Correctional Center along with Lashae Dukes. Dukes recalls their cheerleading days as one of their best.
"She's very happy and can make anyone's problems go away," said Dukes.
To Martin, her job, friends, and family were important to her.
"She was huge on integrity. She took her job very professionally and she will definitely be missed, " said The Warden at Logan Correctional Center, Glen Austin.
if there's one thing to remember her by it's her smile and kindness.
"She was very well known to staff members, had a lot of friends. She had deep empathy and compassion not only for her colleagues but for the residents in our custody."
Though she's no longer here, a special procession was held in her honor. There were more than 700 friends and family who attended.