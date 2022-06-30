DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Director of Decatur Ambulance Service stepped down after more than 40 years of service.
Mike Burkham retired on Thursday from the Decatur Ambulance Service. He spent 41 years and 9 months serving the citizens of Decatur-Macon County.
Burkham's parents started the ambulance in 1959 on West Wood Street. Burkham told WAND New we actually went to engineering school and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Welding Engineering.
"I never really wanted to be a paramedic," Burkham said, laughing. "But, so often that's the way it works out."
Burkham has spent his entire life on West Wood Street. He said his family's home was located right where the training center is located today.
Thursday was a bittersweet day for him and his family as he closed a chapter in his life.
"Nobody will know how many lives he has saved or touched in our community," said Kathy Burkham, Mike's wife.
Navigating his team through a pandemic, developing different programming and keeping staff trained and ready, Burkham said he couldn't have done it without the support from his family and his colleagues as DAS.
"The whole thing is a team. We operate as a team. Even a paramedic, just the 2 of them, you can't do it by yourself."
While he stepped away from being a paramedic, Burkham said he plans to continue the mission of the Tyler Yount foundation. He told WAND News overdose deaths are becoming more common.
Beyond the Siren: DAS Director reflects on years of service
To learn more about the foundation, click here. Burkham said they plan to do more training with the Narcan Program.
