EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A meth trafficking suspect from New Orleans was arrested Monday in Effingham.
Police said the traffic stop happened at about 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of W. Fayette Ave. At that time, authorities said they found a "large amount" of suspected methamphetamine, along with digital scales and other suspected controlled substances, including MDMA pills and suboxone strips.
Nicole L. Yeates, 47, was the person taken into custody. She is charged with aggravated methamphetamine trafficking with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, delivery or possession with intent to deliver (MDMA) and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (100-400 grams).
For the possession with intent to deliver charge, which is a Class X count, a person could face a sentence of nine to 40 years in prison and fines of as much as $200,000 or the street value of the meth, whichever is greater.
"Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland appreciates the determination and professionalism of all the officers involved in this case to include Effingham County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police in keeping our community safe," a press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.