DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The central Illinois community is grieving the loss of Tim Clemmons, who was murdered last week.
"To whoever did this, they took a very important person," Clemmons' childhood best friend Stayshaun Wheeler said. [The person who murdered Clemmons just ruined several lives -- by taking one live, they ruined several lives."
Wheeler describes his best friend as one-of-a-kind.
"I've never met anyone like him in my life. there will never be another 'Tim C," Wheeler said.
Clemmons was a pillar in the Decatur community -- caring for others was at the forefront of his character.
"When I think of Tim Clemmons i think of a role-model, a superstar man and amazing father," Wheeler said.
Wheeler says that Clemmons was and will forever be his lifelong brother.
"I always tell people when they ask like man who's that and I'm like that's my brother. I always said that Tim was my brother. Even though I was a year older than him, I always thought he was my big brother because of all the things he taught me," Wheeler said.
Clemmons was selfless to Stayshaun and countless others.
"I was at the lowest end of my life and he made sure I ate every night -- I mean he would give you the shirt off his back -- Tim would do anything for anybody," Wheeler said.
Wheeler holds on to all the memories he and Tim have made since the 7th grade.
"It's like whatever I do -- I can only do it for a short amount of time because he pops up in my head -- I hear his voice, I see his face, I see his smile," Wheeler said.
Tim's loved ones now live with the pain during the holidays of this life-altering tragedy.
"My life will never be the same. His children their live will ever be the same. Decatur will never be the same again -- that man is a legend he is loved by every side of town and that's not easy to do," Wheeler said.
Clemmons' death is still under investigation.
