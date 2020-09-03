TEMPE, Ariz. (WAND) - The son of U of I football coach Lovie Smith is facing charges, including one for sex trafficking, after his arrest in Arizona.
Authorities in Tempe, Ariz., arrested Mikal Smith following the issuance of a grand jury warrant, which cited charges related to sex trafficking and prostitution, according to court documents obtained by NBC affiliate KPNX. Specific charges include sex trafficking, pandering, receiving earnings from a prostitute, money laundering, conspiracy and illegal control of enterprise.
Smith is accused of being connected to a prostitution ring in Arizona, according to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. A press release said he and a second suspect, Aprel Mae Rasmussen, operated and maintained an "illegal prostitution enterprise" between December 2018 and September 2019, and referred to Smith as the "ringleader."
"It is alleged that Smith and Rasmussen induced and encouraged an adult female victim to engage in acts of prostitution for over two months," the release said. "Smith purportedly used constant surveillance and threats of retaliation to keep the victim under his control."
A probable cause statement said police found out in August that a grand jury warrant was out for Smith. They learned he was living in Tempe.
Officers arrested Smith after he left his home. Police explained why they were there and took him into custody. He was then booked into the Gilbert Chandler Jail.
He is held on bail set at $100,000. An arraignment hearing is set for Sept. 10, court documents said.
Smith coached under his father when he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. He was an NFL assistant from 2009 to 2015 and played football in college at the University of Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.