MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A program meant to help low-income families cover payments for winter heating is set to start taking applicants.
The start of November will bring back the application process for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation (DMCOC). The process starts at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.
DMCOC leaders said in a press release that priority in November will be for households that have children under 5 years old and disconnected households in Macon County. Appointments will be accepted until all appointment slots are filled, and all other income eligible households can start applying on Dec. 2.
Income guidelines are as follows:
Household of 30 Day Gross Income
1 $1,561
2 $2,114
3 $2,666
4 $3,219
In the words of DMCOC, applicants must bring the following documentation when they apply:
- Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of application.
- A copy of their current hat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for energy directly).
- Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.
- Proof that their household received TANF or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or SNAP, if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.
- A copy of their rental agreement (if they rent) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.
In addition, LIHEAP eligible households who are Ameren Illinois customers can sign up for the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). Learn more information about that plan on the DMCOC website.
PIPP applications can be turned in from Oct. 1 - Dec. 31.