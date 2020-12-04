FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has closed Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth.
WAND News has reached out to MCHD Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley for more about why the restaurant has been closed and has not yet heard back.
This developing story will be updated as details become available.
