DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has announced a vaccine clinic for those who need a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Richland Community College. Once at RCC, patients should find the National Sequestration Education Center (3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd.), which is near the wind turbines.
Eligible people include those who got their first dose from the Macon County Health Department between Dec. 30 and Jan. 8. At this time, people who are not eligible for a second dose will be turned away.
Those who need to schedule an appointment can click here. The link is only for the Feb. 4 clinic.
People can also call (217)718-6205. Appointees should leave a message with their name, first vaccination date and phone number. Calls will be returned in the order they are received.
People who are attending the clinic should:
- Bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (received during first dose);
- Bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of ID to verify age to prove eligibility (persons must reside or be employed in Macon County);
- Bring a copy of your insurance card. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original;
- Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering;
- Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite;
- Be prepared to go through a screening process that includes answering questions and a temperature check.
"Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since receipt of their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must have been released from isolation by their contact tracer to attend the vaccination clinic," the health department said in a press release. "Persons who are pregnant and/or breastfeeding are required to bring an order or note from their doctor to receive the vaccine."
