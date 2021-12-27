DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA is in need of volunteers.
Macon County CASA provides special court appointed volunteers to advocates for abused and neglected children who are in the foster care system.
In 2020, Macon County CASA severed 358 foster children. Tyler Owens became a volunteer in the Spring of 2021. He told WAND News the reason he joined was because he wanted to find a way to give back to his community.
"I work 40 hours like everyone, if you want to help you can find the time. It's not a huge time commitment," he said.
The organization reported there are still 354 children in Macon County who need an advocate. Ada Owens has been a volunteer for 5 years and worked at Webster Cantrell for a number of years. She said being a volunteer is an opportunity to be a constant person in a child's life.
"There is an overwhelming need for volunteers because so many children are in the system."
Volunteers do not need a degree in social work or law. Macon County CASA has seen doctors, firefighters, teachers and people who are retired sign up to be a volunteer.
Michael Hager is retired and has been a volunteer for 3 years. He told WAND News male advocates are needed.
"The kids need the male perspective, they need the father figure. They need the grandfather figure."
Hager recalled a moment that has stuck with him during his time as a volunteer. He explained a case he was apart of had closed. It was a year and a half later when the mother contacted him to ask if he would come and need her new baby.
CASA volunteer will go through training before they are appointed court advocates. They must be at least 21 years old to apply. To sign up, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.