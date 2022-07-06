MACONY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB) will be conducting the annual emergency alert TEST using the Macon County Emergency Alert & Notification System on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:00 A.M.
The System is used in the event of an emergency within Macon County, and allows the ETSB to send out alerts with potentially lifesaving messages regarding critical events such as chemical leaks, active shooter situations, etc.
Residents who sign up online or use a landline telephone will receive the alerts.
The ETSB reminds those who only use a cell phone, will not receive these critical notifications unless you sign up online.
Villages are able to send Village Alerts to anyone who signs up for alerts such as, but not limited to, boil orders, road closures or construction, and winter weather closures.
The villages offering these alerts are: Forsyth, Harristown, Long Creek, Maroa, Mt. Zion, Oreana, and Warrensburg.
An alert can be in the form of a text, phone call, email, TTY/TTD, or using the Everbridge app found in the App Store.
Individuals who are already signed up for the Macon County Emergency Alert & Notification System, may need to log in to verify contact information and make sure it is up to date.
If you have signed up and do not receive the notification on July 13,ETSB asks to correct your contact information online.
To sign up, visit one of the links below:
https://maconcounty.illinois.gov
For questions regarding the Emergency Alert & Notification System or assistance in signing up, please contact the Macon County ETSB at (217) 424-1002 Ext 202 or Ext 203.
