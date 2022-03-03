SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will be arraigned on Wednesday, March 9.
The Edgar County Watchdogs report a docket entry listed the March 9 arraignment date for Madigan and for Michael McClain, who served with Madigan in the 1970s and 1980s before starting a career as a lobbyist. A client of McClain's was ComEd, the utility company that admitted in court filings to exchanging jobs and contracts for associates of "Public Official A" for favorable treatment with regulatory rules that impacted the company.
In a separate docket entry, bail for each suspect was suggested at $10,000, with each defendant being permitted to sign their own recognizance bond.
Madigan faces a 22-count federal indictment accusing him of racketeering and bribery. McClain and three other defendants are accused of orchestrating a bribery scheme with ComEd.
Those three people, who were indicted in November in the alleged scheme, include former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, former ComEd executive and lobbyist John Hooker, and consultant Jay Dohery, who is a former head of the City Club of Chicago nonprofit.
