This undated and unalocated image provided by the Italian Carabinieri Thursday, Feb.2, 2023 shows Edgardo Greco, a convicted murderer linked to Italy's most powerful organized crime group, the 'ndrangheta, who was on the run for 16 years . An Interpol statement said French police, with help from Italian colleagues, arrested Edgardo Greco in Saint-Etienne, central France. He was wanted for two murders in 2006 and accused of attempted murder in another case. (Interpol via AP)