MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The lineup for the Mahomet Music Festival has been announced.
Acts will include country music artists HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Onoleigh.
The Saturday Christian music headliner is yet to be announced.
The festival will be held Aug. 27 and 28 in downtown Mahomet.
General Admission to the concert is free.
More information on the event is available at www.MahometMusicFest.com.
