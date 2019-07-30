HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – A major water leak has happened in Harristown by the village’s water tower, officials said.
The problem has caused a situation that will leave residents on Western Avenue south of Western Apartments and two blocks of West Main Street (5020 W. Main through 5262 W. Main) without water starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. People in those areas will be on a boil order through 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The city said the shutoff will leave at least 30 homes without water.
Throughout the day Thursday, the rest of Harristown will use Decatur water because of the leak. Water pressure will be very low while the leak is active.
City leaders said only the areas listed in the above neighborhoods have a boil order.