DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It's not hard to guess Lucky McMahon's wish.
All someone has to do is look up, down and inside his toy box.
"He didn't even have to tell [the Make-A-Wish Foundation]," said Paula McMahon, Lucky's mom. "You go into his room — it was Mickey Mouse."
Before he knew it, Lucky was on a plane to one of the most magical places on Earth — Walt Disney World. He hung out with Avengers. He talked with princesses. He was just a normal kid.
"No appointments, no worries," Paula said. "[It was great to watch him] have fun, have smiles and just be a child."
And then it finally happened.
Lucky met his hero, Mickey Mouse.
"He was in awe of of Mickey," Paula said. "I teared up. People around us teared up. It [was] magical."
A magical mouse and a lucky boy — all made possible by one organization.
"Make-A-Wish is a wonderful organization," Paula said. "It gives you hope."