MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl in Mattoon.
Police arrested Jose Antemate-Chagala, 37, on Wednesday, July 15 at noon on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and unlawful restraint.
Police said he molested the child who lived in the same home as he did over a period of two months.
Officers said Antemate-Chagala would hold a peroxide soaked rag over the girl's face to quiet her during the assaults.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Antemate-Chagala is in the country illegally and was previously deported.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail pending the filing of formal charges.
The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security also issued a warrant for Antemate-Chagala for immigration violations.
