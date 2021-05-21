DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person who was driving drunk when a crash left four people dead pleaded guilty to a DUI charge.
Demetric Dixon, 25, was involved in the June 1, 2020 crash, which happened at about 3 a.m. in the area of East Grand Avenue and North Water Street. A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and semi-truck crashed in the intersection.
Dixon fled from the scene and was found by authorities. He showed up injured at a hospital.
In the crash, Dixon was moving eastbound on East Grand when he ran a ran light and was hit by the semi, which had a fully-loaded trailer. He had a BAC level of 0.159, and police believed it was even higher (0.25) at the time of the crash.
Five other occupants of the Chevrolet went to a hospital for treatment. Four died and a fifth was injured. Responders needed to use the jaws of life to help the victims.
The people killed were 20-year-old Keithsha C.S. Bowman, 23-year-old Armani Cooper, 19-year-old Brittany King and 23-year-old Shonez Harper.
Dixon's guilty plea, which was entered Friday, was to an aggravated DUI charge. This is a Class 2 felony count.
The sentencing hearing for Dixon is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 8.
