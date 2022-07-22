DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The man arrested for his alleged involvement in a two vehicle crash that sent a St. Teresa High School teacher to the hospital was formally arraigned on Friday.
Rashean D. Vorties, was originally arrested on charges of aggravated reckless driving on July 6, and is now facing an additional charge of aggravated street racing.
Vorties has decided to hire an attorney and he is scheduled to return to court in August.
After complex and highly technical reconstruction of events based on known facts and evidence, DPD reported Vorties was traveling 109 mph at the time of impact during the incident.
According to police, the Decatur Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of St. Teresa High School on April 29.
St. Teresa's Theology teacher and head Girls Track and Field Coach, Amber Johnson, was seriously injured.
Since the crash, the DPD Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) has been investigating the incident.
Police report Vorties was arrested Wednesday, July 6, by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of DPD and MSO.
The DPD Street Crimes Unit and the FBI also assisted in locating and arresting Vorties.
Vorties will be booked into the Macon County Jail, where his bond has been set at $250,000.
