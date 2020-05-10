CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is arrested after he allegedly struck a light pole near Cass County and fled the scene.
Jalen Leinberger, 25, of Chandlerville, IL, was headed westbound on IL-125 near Fulton Ln.
That's when he struck a utility pole. The pole fell across both lanes of IL-125. Leinberger left the scene. Two cars struck the pole after.
Illinois State Police later found and arrested Leinberger. He was cited for driving under the influence, improper lane usage, driving too fast for conditions and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
The roadway was closed for an hour and a half. Nobody was injured in any of the crashes. The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.