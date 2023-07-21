CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Police arrested a Champaign man following an investigation into two recent bank robberies in Champaign.
According to Police, officers were dispatched at 1:46 p.m. on June 5, 2023, to the 1600 block of W. Springfield Avenue for a report of a Bank Robbery.
Additionally, Champaign Police were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. on July 18, 2023, to the 1200 block of S. Mattis Avenue for a report of a robbery at a credit union.
Police said in both cases, officers learned that a suspect entered the bank, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then fled the banks with an undisclosed amount of currency.
No injuries were reported to Champaign Police in either incident.
On July 21, Champaign Police arrested Edward J. Peppers, 45, of Champaign, for his involvement in these robberies.
Peppers remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting arraignment on charges including Armed Robbery.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
