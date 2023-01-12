CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 5 homicide in Champaign.
On January 5, Champaign Police were called out at 5:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Officers found 21-year-old Jalen Williams from Champaign suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died.
Police said Williams was walking in the street with Zaire Herman, 21, of Champaign, when Herman opened fire, striking Williams.
They said Herman then ran away.
While investigating the crime scene, officers found multiple shell casings, and damage was reported to two houses.
On January 11, Champaign Police arrested Herman for his alleged involvement. He remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting arraignment on murder charges.
