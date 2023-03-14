DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man has been charged with one felony and six misdemeanor counts in connection to multiple dogs left outside in extreme cold conditions.
Mark Miller, Jr., 42, was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals as well as six misdemeanor counts including cruelty to animals and possession of unsterilized or vicious dogs by a felon.
On December 23, 2022, Deputies responded to an address on North Taylor Rd. after a concerned citizen called to say several animals at the property were suffering from extreme cold.
Deputies said the animals did not have protection from the cold. The base temperature was 1 degree with a wind chill of negative 16.
An American Bulldog was found near death. It ultimately had to be euthanized at the University of Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Urbana.
Four other dogs were rescued by the Macon County Animal Control.
Richard's next appearance in court has been scheduled for April 14 at 9 a.m.
