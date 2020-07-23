DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who is accused of killing another Decatur man in April has pleaded not guilty.
Bryant K. Bunch pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
Bunch is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Devin Slater in the area of Dennis and Wood on April 8.
Police located a suspect vehicle in the area of 2800 Valley View. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant, and determined the suspect to be Bryant K. Bunch.
Several neighbors were outside when the shooting happened. They told WAND a retired police officer and a firefighter were just feet from the scene. They rushed to help, but Slater did not survive.
Decatur Police said they believe the shooting was gang related.
A pre-trial hearing is set for August 31 at 9 a.m.
Bunch was released from jail after posting 10 percent of his $1 million bond on April 13, five days after the murder.
