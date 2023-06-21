DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Decatur.
On Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m. the Decatur Police Department was called to the 2400 block of N. Maple Ave. for a shooting.
A 30-year-old man was brought into Decatur Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen which was considered life-threatening.
Officers were able to locate the suspect, David F. Ford, in the immediate area.
One spent shell casing and a firearm were located at the scene.
Ford was booked into the Macon County Jail for Attempted Murder.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).
